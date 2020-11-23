Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,452 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,135 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Signature Bank worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Signature Bank by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY stock opened at $106.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average is $97.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. CSFB assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.