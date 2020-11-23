Sei Investments Co. Purchases 72,479 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,479 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Cameco worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 156.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 81.4% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1,413.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE CCJ opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.0609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.