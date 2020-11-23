Sei Investments Co. Acquires 9,928 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,571,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,501,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $200,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $125.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.13. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 2.38.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

