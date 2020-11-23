Swiss National Bank Has $23.17 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Graco worth $23,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $1,355,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 760.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $2,471,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG stock opened at $68.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $69.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $55.60. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $3,740,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,254.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $3,660,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,632.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,072 shares of company stock valued at $16,462,409. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.