National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,715 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $148,215.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,379 shares of company stock valued at $390,343. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Citigroup raised their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cfra downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $61.25 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

