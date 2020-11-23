State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 106.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

NYSE:SRC opened at $35.60 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.45.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

