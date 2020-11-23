Sei Investments Co. Purchases 240,537 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 234.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,537 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NIO were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of NIO by 807.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NIO opened at $49.25 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $23.00 to $54.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.31.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

