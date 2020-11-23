Sei Investments Co. Purchases 21,316 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,980 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cree were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Cree stock opened at $82.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

