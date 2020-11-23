National Asset Management Inc. Invests $351,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI opened at $34.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

