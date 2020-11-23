News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of News worth $21,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in News by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in News by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in News by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in News by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. News Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

