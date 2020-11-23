National Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $47,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Graco by 51.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $3,740,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,254.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $355,838.70. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,072 shares of company stock valued at $16,462,409. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GGG. ValuEngine cut Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of GGG opened at $68.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $69.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.