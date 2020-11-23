State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 7,360 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,404 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other Sunrun news, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $4,127,609.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,165 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,073. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $95,329,377.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,680,586 shares of company stock worth $555,433,682. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $61.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6,137.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Simmons began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.