State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The business had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

