National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cree during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 299.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 69.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Charter Equity reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

CREE opened at $82.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.50. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $84.79.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

