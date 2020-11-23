Sei Investments Co. Invests $7.32 Million in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 276,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.30% of Avient as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Avient in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Avient stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.39.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.11 million. Avient’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

