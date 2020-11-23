BlackRock Inc. Sells 297,097 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,389,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.26% of Brixmor Property Group worth $390,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.39. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRX. Bank of America upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 398 retail centers comprise approximately 70 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

