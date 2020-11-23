Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of ITT worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ITT by 122.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

NYSE:ITT opened at $71.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.85%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.