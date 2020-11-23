Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,661,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860,575 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Pacira BioSciences worth $400,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $66.26 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,489 shares of company stock worth $7,849,806 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

