Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $536,000 Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Barclays raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $19.99 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

