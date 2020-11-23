CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,603,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.5% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 763,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,716,000 after purchasing an additional 173,779 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,418,000 after acquiring an additional 525,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 674,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,634,000 after acquiring an additional 39,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

Shares of COR opened at $127.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $131.36.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $126,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,832.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,703,952.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,116 shares of company stock valued at $983,565. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.