BlackRock Inc. Has $416.43 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,052,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 455,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.16% of ITT worth $416,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT opened at $71.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $75.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.91.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.