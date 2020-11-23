M&T Bank Corp Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 996.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 105.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth $64,000. 37.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $25.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

