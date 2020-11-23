Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,845 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,499,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,948,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pinterest by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,727 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

PINS stock opened at $66.85 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of -94.15 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,887,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $43,691.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,473,193 shares of company stock valued at $196,307,088 in the last three months.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

