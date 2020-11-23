Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15 Million Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,194,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,575,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 156,313 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB opened at $16.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.00. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $18.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.89 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Stephens cut Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

