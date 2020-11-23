Trexquant Investment LP Sells 19,214 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,214 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $3,004,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,147.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $124,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,504,352.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,709 shares of company stock valued at $9,276,581. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion stock opened at $95.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,918.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $97.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

