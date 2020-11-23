13,736 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,736 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 100,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 21.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 351,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 61,422 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 53.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 100,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,762,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,531 shares in the company, valued at $28,485,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $87,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,137.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,395 shares of company stock worth $4,055,350 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRDM. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $31.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.23. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

