Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Landstar System worth $14,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 130,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $543,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Landstar System by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Landstar System by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Truist increased their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.17.

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,703,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,427 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,014.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $129.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.63 and a 200-day moving average of $121.70. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $139.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.