Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 95,612 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,612 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

BHF opened at $34.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 33.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

