Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,497,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $150,279,000 after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 27.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383,629 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $78,263,000 after acquiring an additional 736,098 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,031 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after acquiring an additional 109,816 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 246.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,529 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,388,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $32,122,000 after acquiring an additional 350,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YELP. UBS Group raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

