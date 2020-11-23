Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 75,595 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,595 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

AMN opened at $59.24 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.03.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

