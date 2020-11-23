Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Perspecta by 124.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Perspecta in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Get Perspecta alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $49,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $22.33 on Monday. Perspecta Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.