CI Investments Inc. Raises Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 1.1% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in HP by 0.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 1.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in HP by 2.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,318. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

