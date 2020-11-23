CI Investments Inc. Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $1,017,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,072,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,493,000 after acquiring an additional 404,451 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,760,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 54,556 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 41.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 66,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

NYSE:HPE opened at $10.47 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -523.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

