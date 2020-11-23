Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Reduced by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,024,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

AMP stock opened at $179.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $188.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

