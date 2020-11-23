Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock Holdings Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,138 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Vocera Communications worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 40.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 920,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after acquiring an additional 267,403 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 69.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 409,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 167,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 4.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,152,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,830,000 after acquiring an additional 143,843 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on VCRA shares. TheStreet upgraded Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 5,414 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $178,228.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,604.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,709 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $89,288.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,131 shares of company stock worth $1,855,384 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

VCRA opened at $33.39 on Monday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.56 and a beta of 0.09.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

