1,564 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in FMC by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at about $852,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 511,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of FMC by 25.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $113.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $116.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.