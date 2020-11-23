Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 460,839 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,841,000 after purchasing an additional 57,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 583,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 74,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

CFG opened at $32.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

