Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,762 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $60,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

