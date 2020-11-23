Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock Position Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,253 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Janus Henderson Group worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHG stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.63 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.35.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

