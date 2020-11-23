CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,186 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in SpartanNash by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SpartanNash by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPTN opened at $18.06 on Monday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $647.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

