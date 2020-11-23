CI Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1,109.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $345,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,285 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $142,313,000 after acquiring an additional 229,435 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,714 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $83,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,792,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,248,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.88.

EXPE opened at $119.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $130.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

