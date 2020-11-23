CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,440 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 53.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 43,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 16.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CNX Resources by 21.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 507,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 91,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,391,000 after buying an additional 2,090,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $145,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.84. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO N J. Deiuliis purchased 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

