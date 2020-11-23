CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,711 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $51,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 572.3% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,578.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director David S. Mulcahy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

