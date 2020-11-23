CI Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,493,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 129.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $382.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

