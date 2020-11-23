CI Investments Inc. Has $267,000 Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,545,000 after purchasing an additional 223,596 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,583,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 83,925.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,038,000 after acquiring an additional 191,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in IDEX by 11,323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 887,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,644,000 after acquiring an additional 880,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $193.97 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $199.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.49 and a 200-day moving average of $171.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,434.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $2,774,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,209 shares of company stock valued at $52,827,126. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

