CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,314 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 11.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 8.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEF has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

GEF opened at $47.34 on Monday. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard acquired 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

