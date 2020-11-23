Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 17.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $314.21 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total transaction of $518,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,236.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total transaction of $978,809.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,706,915.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,294 shares of company stock worth $51,341,472. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.42.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

