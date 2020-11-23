National Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 23.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $492.61 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $330.01 and a twelve month high of $528.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $485.00 and its 200 day moving average is $477.85.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.75%.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $1,062,220.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,380,087.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total value of $1,940,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,463 shares in the company, valued at $64,746,905.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,796 shares of company stock worth $6,341,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

