1,816 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in TopBuild by 0.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in TopBuild by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in TopBuild by 75.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLD opened at $183.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.49. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $191.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $319,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,258.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,340 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

