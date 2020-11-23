National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 107,552 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit stock opened at $92.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.02. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.54%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

